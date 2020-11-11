See photos: How the Kapoor family celebrated Nitasha Nanda's birthday

After celebrating Karva Chauth last week, the Kapoors got together again on Monday to celebrate Nitasha Nanda's birthday. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and husband Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria made Nanda's 51st birthday special.

Cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to the birthday girl as "everyone's angel." Alia Bhatt wished beau Ranbir Kapoor's cousin by posting, "You're probably the most wonderful soul that exists."

Riddhima shared a picture from their small get-together and wrote in the caption: "Tashu’s bday lunch #familytime #loveyoutashu"

Bebo shared a lovely picture on Instagram with her 'Tashu'. Have a look:

Neetu Kapoor had also shared a picture on her Instagram stories, where the veteran actress is seen with Nitasha, Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni.

Armaan Jain shared an adorable throwback picture with his 'Tashu Didi'. He shared the picture on Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "My favourites birthday celebrations begin. Always your little baby Tashu Didi." Armaan, as a toddler, can be seen all cuddled up in Nitasha's arms.

Nitasha Nanda is the daughter of Ritu Kapoor Nanda and Rajan Nanda. Businessman Nikhil Nanda, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan, is her sibling. While Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are her niece and nephew respectively.

