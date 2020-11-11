Search

See photos: How the Kapoor family celebrated Nitasha Nanda's birthday

Updated: 11 November, 2020 11:13 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

The Kapoors got together again on Monday to celebrate Nitasha Nanda's birthday. Here are some pictures from the short and sweet celebrations

Kapoor family (Picture courtesy/Instagram account of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni)
Kapoor family (Picture courtesy/Instagram account of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni)

After celebrating Karva Chauth last week, the Kapoors got together again on Monday to celebrate Nitasha Nanda's birthday. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and husband Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria made Nanda's 51st birthday special.

Cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan referred to the birthday girl as "everyone's angel." Alia Bhatt wished beau Ranbir Kapoor's cousin by posting, "You're probably the most wonderful soul that exists."

Riddhima shared a picture from their small get-together and wrote in the caption: "Tashu’s bday lunch #familytime #loveyoutashu"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Tashu’s bday lunch #familytime #loveyoutashu â¤ï¸

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onNov 9, 2020 at 4:58am PST

Bebo shared a lovely picture on Instagram with her 'Tashu'. Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Tashuuuuu... love you lots... everyone’s angel... Big hug @nandanitasha â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ð

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onNov 8, 2020 at 9:29pm PST

Neetu Kapoor had also shared a picture on her Instagram stories, where the veteran actress is seen with Nitasha, Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni.

Birthday lunch

Armaan Jain shared an adorable throwback picture with his 'Tashu Didi'. He shared the picture on Instagram stories and wrote in the caption, "My favourites birthday celebrations begin. Always your little baby Tashu Didi." Armaan, as a toddler, can be seen all cuddled up in Nitasha's arms.

Armaan with Nitasha

Nitasha Nanda is the daughter of Ritu Kapoor Nanda and Rajan Nanda. Businessman Nikhil Nanda, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan, is her sibling. While Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are her niece and nephew respectively.

First Published: 11 November, 2020 10:50 IST

