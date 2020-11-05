Karva Chauth 2020: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a perfect family picture with the Kapoors

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a stunning family picture with the entire Kapoor family. In the picture, apart from Riddhima, we could see Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, and Tara Sutaria.

The Kapoor family was dressed in traditional attires for this special day and looked gorgeous. Have a look at the picture right here:

Coming to Kareena, she's all set to become a mother again after giving birth to the adorable munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. She has been flaunting her baby bump in a lot of her Instagram posts. Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

And talking about Tara and Aadar, when asked about dating him, the actress had this to say in one of her recent interviews, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared."

She added, "I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."

