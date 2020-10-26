See Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and family celebrate Soni Razdan's birthday at home

It was Soni Razdan's birthday on October 25 and daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt had something special for their mother. They celebrated the occasion at their home, made it an intimate yet a stylish affair. Alia Bhatt could be seen wearing a gorgeous light pink dress for the occasion whereas the birthday girl dressed in a white salvaar.

Taking to her Instagram account, this is what Alia had to say about her mother- "They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know." (sic) Have a look at her post right here:

In the next picture, the Bhatt sisters could be seen in an adorable moment and this is how the Gully Boy actress described it- "Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling off a successful celebration." (sic)

Take a look right here:

Shaheen, then took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with the entire family that also had Mahesh Bhatt in the same frame, as they say, It's all about loving your family. Here is the picture:

And last but not the least, a fan-club of Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram shared another picture where he and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could also be seen celebrating Razdan's birthday, here is the picture:

Ranbir and Alia are collaborating for the first time for Ayan Mukerji's superhero-trilogy called Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer. Apart from this film, Ranbir Kapoor also has a film with Luv Ranjan coming up that stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him, and is also in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a thriller titled Devil.

Coming to Alia Bhatt, she be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed.

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021. This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

