Tara Sutaria on dating Aadar Jain: Hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are in a relationship and both of them have spilled the beans on the same. They keep sharing their pictures on social media and also dropping comments on their posts. And now, the Marjaavaan actress has spoken about him and a lot more.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria talked about keeping her relationship with Aadar Jain a secret in the beginning, the reason behind the same, and how her friends and family think she's all about love. Talking about Jain first, she said, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and scared."

She added, "I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think."

Talking about the notion of love and how her friends and family think she's all about love, Sutaria stated, "I'm a Scorpio and we are very passionate about everything in general. I love love. Most of my friends and family say that I'm all about love. I'm someone who would say okay, you're single? He's single? Don't worry I'll help you guys get together and you all should just get married. I love to talk about it. Love is amazing and everyone should find it."

When asked about how things have changed for her in Bollywood, this is what she had to say, "My awkwardness at parties have reduced a lot but even now, if I walk into a party where I don't know people, it can be a little scary if you're an introvert like I'm. But people now are very welcoming."

She also stated, "I do have friends in the industry and I'm in touch with them but I don't think this whole idea of competition is something that I don't think about all the time."

Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and acted in Marjaavaan in the same year. She's now gearing up Ek Villain 2 that also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor.

