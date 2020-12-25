Team Tejas Thackeray discovers new type of snakehead fish

A scientific paper on the new snakehead fish, Channa aristonei, was recently published by an American journal

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas has added one more discovery to his name-a spectacular looking snakehead fish. The species, a type of Channa, was found in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya and an American journal has published a scientific paper on it.

Tejas Thackeray, who has been involved in many other species, said the fish with a purple-blue glow was discovered by a Shillong-based freshwater enthusiast and former MMA fighter, Aristone M Ryndongsngi. It has been named after him, he said.

Thackeray's team received photos of the fish, now known as Channa aristonei, last year. They visited Meghalaya early this year, before the COVID pandemic hit, and gathered additional data about the fish with the help of Aristone.

The snakehead fish is closely related to Channa pardallis and Channa bipuli that were described in the recent past. The team believes there could be more undescribed types of the fish in the North East.

The young wildlife researcher told mid-day, "The Eastern Himalayan region of North East India has always been a hotspot for new species descriptions & especially Channas in the recent past."

Thackeray elaborated, "A lot of species that were previously thought to be widespread are now turning out to be a complex of cryptic multi species and with the help of DNA work and osteology supporting the strong morphological characters we were able to crack it." He, however, has a word of caution about the future of the species.

"This species like many other species inhabits shallow pools and hill streams deep inside Khasi Hills and needs absolutely pristine, high oxygenated waters along with cool temperatures all around the year. The species could potentially be highly endemic, and any damage to its habitat or excessive pressure from the international aquarium trade could push it to the brink," he added.

The team

>> Dr Praveenraj Jayasimhan: A scientist in fisheries science division at ICAR-CIARI, Port Blair, he has described 4 snakeheads, one goby, one eel and one loach. He is presently studying the snakehead fish distribution pattern and molecular phylogeny of NE India.

>> Tejas Thackeray: A wildlife photographer and researcher closely associated with the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation. He has discovered and been involved in the description of 28 species and 1 genus from across the country.

>> Gojendro: A fisheries scientist at Complex for NE ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam (Barapani), in Meghalaya.

>> Moulitharan: A junior research fellow at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, regional centre, Mandapam.

>> Dr Uma: A professor and head of State referral lab for Aquatic Animal management, Madhavaram.

>> S Bankit Mukhim: Is a subject matter specialist at ICAR-Krishi Vigayana Kendra, Barapani, Meghalaya.

