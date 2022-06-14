Disha Patani turns 30: Tiger Shroff and family extend wishes to the birthday girl

On the occasion of Disha's birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback video of himself with Disha. "Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt. @dishapatani"

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned a year older on Monday. The actress received heartfelt wishes from her fans, family and friends alike. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes to the birthday girl, making her day a bit more special. Tiger Shroff along with his family took to their social media handles and showered birthday wishes to Disha on her special day.

On the occasion of Disha's birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback video of himself with Disha. "Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt. @dishapatani"

In the video, Tiger and Disha could be seen having a fitness class. At the beginning of the video, Tiger could be seen running towards a mat and landing smoothly after a high-flip jump. On the other hand, Disha could be seen jumping on the mat too. Tiger opted for a shirtless look for the video and Disha could be seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

