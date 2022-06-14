Sidharth Malhotra sends 'love and hugs' to his 'Lady Yodha' Disha Patani on her birthday

The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned a year older on Monday. Following Disha's birthday, her Yodha co-star Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to wish his 'Lady Yodha', Disha Patani on her birthday.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and penned a sweet birthday wish for Disha on her special day along with an adorable picture of her, he wrote, "Happy birthday Lady Yodha @dishapatani, Have the best year ahead, Big love and hug"

Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

