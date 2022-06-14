Breaking News
Sidharth Malhotra sends 'love and hugs' to his 'Lady Yodha' Disha Patani on her birthday

Updated on: 14 June,2022 01:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Pics/Yogen Shah


Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned a year older on Monday. Following Disha's birthday, her Yodha co-star Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle to wish his 'Lady Yodha', Disha Patani on her birthday.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and penned a sweet birthday wish for Disha on her special day along with an adorable picture of her, he wrote, "Happy birthday Lady Yodha @dishapatani, Have the best year ahead, Big love and hug"




Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.


