Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, celebs extend warm wishes on the auspicious occasion

Today, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Isthapna celebs extend warm wishes through their social media

Pic/Instagram

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. As September 19th marked the first day of this 10-day-long festival, we witnessed some celebrities bringing the Ganesha Idol to their homes, while others visited Ganpati pandals.

Today, on the auspicious day of Ganesh Isthapna, Akshay Kumar took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and extended his wishes. The actor wrote, “As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Ganesh Chaturthi ki hardik shubhkamnaye”

Suniel Shetty extended his warm wishes and wrote, “May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya”

May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/gg8VIf0qXo — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 19, 2023

Satyaprem ki Katha star visited Laal Bagh Cha Raja and shared a picture on his social media. Kartik Aaryan, while posting a picture, wrote, “It’s that Joyous time of the year Ganpati Bappa Morya #LalBaughchaRaja”

Dream Girl 2 star Ananya Pandey also took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself with her ‘Bappa’ as she welcomed Ganpati to her house. Ananya, while posting the pictures, wrote, “Welcome home Bappa”

Ajay Devgn sought Ganpati's blessings on a movie set and wrote, “Dukh Harta, sukh Kharta, buddhi vidhata | sirf is din nahi, har din ka subhahram ho bappa ke aashirvad ke sath | Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all... Ganpati Bappa Maurya!!!"

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha made an eco-friendly Ganesha idol. Rajkummar, while extending his wishes, shared a cute picture and wrote, Ganpati Bappa Morya… Aap Sabhi ko Ganesh Utsav ki bohot bohot shubhkamnaye!!! May Lord Ganesha Bless us All. #EcoFriendlyGanpati @patralekhaa”

Sonu Sood also took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of pictures and wished his fans. The actor while posting the snapshots wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya (in Hindi)”

“Ganpati Bappa Morya,” Sara Ali Khan captioned as she posted a picture of herself seeking Ganpati’s blessings.

Apart from these, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also uploaded stories to wish their fans a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi