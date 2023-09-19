Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Taapsee Pannu buys luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 3.5 Crore on the auspicious occasion

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Taapsee Pannu added a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 3.5 Crore to her collection

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress often makes headlines because of her versatility in roles and vocal thoughts. This time, Taapsee caught attention as she bought a new car. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actress added a luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV worth Rs 3.5 Crore to her collection.

The picture of Taapsee with the brand-new car was posted by a paparazzi account. In the picture, the 'Naam Shabana' actress can be seen wearing a stunning pink kurta set as she poses with the Mercedes-Maybach SUV.

Taapsee purchased the SUV in the Palladium Silver shade. The SUV is also available in a variety of different hues, including Brilliant Blue, Cavansite Blue, Emerald Green, Iridium Silver, Mojave Silver, Obsidian Black, Polar White, and Selenite Silver.

Taapsee Pannu's Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 boasts an opulent interior filled with luxuries. The SUV includes lounge-style seats, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester sound system, a virtual assistant, an entertainment package, and even a small refrigerator.

The car competes with rivals such as the Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls Royce Cullinan. Despite this, the car is more widely available than its competitors. This is likely why Mercedes-Maybach SUVs can now be seen in the garages of many celebrities. Celebrities who own these SUVs include Ayushmann Khurrana, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, and Ram Charan from Telugu cinema.

In addition to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV, Taapsee also owns multiple other vehicles, including the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jeep Compass, BMW 3-Series, and Audi A8L.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2022 horror-thriller 'Blurr,' directed by Ajay Bahl. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Spanish film 'Julia's Eyes.' Gayatri, the protagonist of the narrative, discovers the sudden death of her visually challenged twin sister. She then tries to solve the murder case while dealing with her own vision.

Apart from this, Taapsee has an interesting lineup, including Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.