Watch: Kartik Aaryan's heartfelt visit to Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi

All Pictures/Yogendra Shah

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings from Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja, WATCH x 00:00

Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival that resonates with joy and devotion, has arrived once again, and the fervor it brings is truly infectious. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm by our beloved Bollywood celebrities. Recently, one of India's heartthrobs, Kartik Aaryan, decided to make his presence felt amidst the festivity by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

We've seen personalities like Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and many others welcoming Bappa with open arms. This time, it was Kartik Aaryan's turn to partake in the divine celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the oldest and most revered Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, is a place where Bollywood actors frequently offer their prayers. It's a tradition that's not just about faith but also about connecting with fans and celebrating this momentous occasion together.

As the paparazzi clicked away, Kartik Aaryan made his way to Lalbaugcha Raja, and his choice of attire was on point. He looked dapper in a maroon kurta paired with traditional white pajamas. It was a perfect blend of style and tradition – a reflection of the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As Kartik Aaryan made his way through the crowds, the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" reverberated in the air, and he joined in with heartfelt devotion. It's moments like these that make Ganesh Chaturthi special – when Bollywood stars become one with the devotees, sharing the joy and spirituality of the occasion.

Kartik Aaryan's humility and warmth shone through as he stopped to take selfies with his fans. This simple gesture of connecting with the people who adore him not only reflects his down-to-earth nature but also exemplifies the special bond between Bollywood stars and their admirers.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik shared a picture from his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, captioning it with the words, "Its that Joyous time of the year Ganpati Bappa Moriya #LalBagchaRaja." His post not only conveyed his enthusiasm for the festival but also shared the joy of seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings with his followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan, known for his versatility, has an exciting lineup of films. From Kabir Khan's "Chandu Champion" to Hansal Mehta's "Captain India" and Anees Bazmee's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," he's all set to entertain his fans with diverse roles.