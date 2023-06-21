Kartik Aaryan: The era of song and dance laden films will make a comeback with Satyaprem Ki Katha

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has said that the era of song and dance laden films, which has long been known as a Bollywood trademark, will make a comeback with his film. The recently released 'Sun Sajni,' a grand garba track from the film is no exception

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani at the 'Sun Sajni' song release from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming theatrical film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has said that the era of song and dance laden films, which is a Bollywood trademark, will make a comeback with his film.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha', directed by the National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, boasts of everything that constitutes a Bollywood film from song, dance, picturesque locations, family drama and a love story. The songs of the film have generated a huge buzz owing to their massive production scale and picturisation and the recently released song 'Sun Sajni' is no exception.

The teaser of the catchy garba just dropped yesterday and gave a glimpse of the impressive celebratory song. Filled with grand visuals, mesmerizing colours, and heart-thumping Garba beats, 'Sun Sajni' is a song that is truly going to rule the game. This will be the first time that audiences will see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

Talking about his upcoming film, Kartik told the media at the song launch event, "The era of Hindi films that has grandeur and the prominent elements of song and dance is set to make a comeback and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is an effort in that direction." The content in Hindi films has dynamically changed, courtesy factors like OTT platforms and shifts in audience and demographic but films with songs and dance seem to have taken a hit in the past couple of years.

Moreover, having given two soulful melodies, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad, and an upbeat dance number, Gujju Pataka, 'Sun Sajni' is another addition to the chartbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha. It is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

