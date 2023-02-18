Here's when Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' releases

On Saturday, Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram handle and shared a new poster

Rani Mukerji in a still from the film

Yash Raj Films took to their official Instagram handle and shared a new poster of Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' on Saturday. The actress, who was recently seen in Netflix's documentary 'The Romantics,' plays the lead role in the film which is based on true events. The trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, will be released on February 23. The post was captioned, “In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on March 17, 2023. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer coming on February 23, 2023.” The new poster features Rani Mukerji holding a baby in her arms with her other kid standing close to her. The trio are seen sporting winter outfits and a blurred image next to her appears to be of a police official.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to hit the theatres on 17th March 2023.

In an earlier interview with mid-day.com, the actress had said, “I’m just happy that I complete 25 years in cinema with such a lovely film- 'Bunty Aur Babli 2.' It gives me immense pleasure to know my fans stood by me all these 25 years through thick and thin, failures and successes. My success has to be connected with the success of my fans, the fact that have encouraged me and believed in me. Throughout my career I have always tried to showcase strong Indian women through my characters and roles, through each decade I’ve played. Through each passing year I wanted to show how Indian women look at that particular time. I’ve been able to do that. Thankfully I’ve had wonderful writers and directors who came to me with such wonderful scripts and characters that I could grab and bring to life.”

