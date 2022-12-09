Rani Mukerji-starrer 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' gets release date

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is inspired by true events

Rani Mukerji in a still from the film

Rani Mukerji is all set to be seen on the big screen next year. The actress' upcoming film 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' now has a new release date. The film will be released in theatres on March 3, 2023. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in may 2022. However, the release was postponed.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is inspired by true events. The film recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is set to release on 3rd March 2023.

Meanwhile, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star's memoir will also be released in the same month as the release of the film. The memoir which will be a deeply personal, disarmingly honest account of Rani's inspiring journey is scheduled to release on her birthday, March 21, 2023.

