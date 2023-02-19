Breaking News
Sunny Leone leads from the front

Updated on: 19 February,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Urging those in power to act, Leone to allot 10 per cent of Feb sales from her beauty brand for relief work in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria

As rescue operations are underway in Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the series of earthquakes that have taken a toll on the lives of residents, actor Sunny Leone, and Daniel Weber have lent a helping hand to the survivors, and their families.


Leone and Weber, will donate 10 per cent of the sales of the February earnings of their cosmetic brand to assist in relief and recovery efforts. Asserting that individuals must contribute to the best of their abilities, Leone says the global community needs to come together to help the affected.



“Together, we can rebuild and restore hope after the earthquake. It is essential that everyone across the world comes together to lend a helping hand. I urge people to join us in helping the survivors rebuild their lives,” she says, as Weber adds, “It has been deeply disturbing to see what people in Turkey and Syria are going through. It is important that each one of us vouches to do everything we can to help those in need. The 10 per cent of the sales will be donated to charities working towards getting the required essentials to people in affected areas.”

