Manjoy Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore-starrer 'Gulmohar' to open 20th Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in 'Gulmohar'

The family drama, Gulmohar, which stars Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, is all set to open the 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, this July, in Germany. Expressing his delight about the film’s opening in Stuttgart, director Rahul V Chittella said, “I’m excited that Gulmohar has been chosen to open the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart, which is in its 20th year of championing soulful stories from our part of the world in Germany. My previous film, Azaad, won the best short at the festival in 2017, and it is lovely to go back to the fest with a film as special as Gulmohar.”

Chittella is thrilled with the “love and appreciation pouring in from all corners of the globe” and seeing the film about family and home resonate deeply with audiences worldwide. “We had exciting screenings in New York last month and will be travelling to Stuttgart and Berlin in July and the rest of the world this year,” he shared.

Gulmohar follows the final days of the Batra family living in their 31-year-old family home, which is set to be demolished to make way for a new high-rise complex. As they are about to move to a new city, the family explores their relationship, delving deeper into their memories, leading to a whirlwind of emotions. Gulmohar, made in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works, is co-written by Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

