Wacky Wednesday: Manoj Bajpayee revealed that there are talks among actors that he consumes alcohol before doing scenes

Manoj Bajpayee

Listen to this article Wacky Wednesday: Vodka the secret to Manoj Bajpayee's stellar acting skills? He reacts x 00:00

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented and loved actors in the Indian film industry. Recently, the actor revealed that there were rumours within the industry that he would consume vodka before every scene was shot. The actor is known for delivering top-notch performances in films and now web series.

In a recent interview with Samdish Bhatia for his YouTube channel, Manoj Bajpayee narrated an incident where he was asked about the medicines he consumes. "A girl working with me in 'Jorram' film came up to me and asked what is it I am consuming. I told her it is homeopathy medicine. She told me that there is a group of actors who believe that you take a vodka shot before every scene," he said.

"I was like people don't see the hard work I put in. How can vodka be the secret to acting," said the actor who was shocked at this rumour about him.

In the same interview, Bajpayee was asked about his bank balance. With a laugh, he said that it is not possible to be rich while doing films like 'Gali Guleiyan' and 'Bhosle'. He also pointed out that he was not paid a lot for the hit show 'The Family Man', a Prime Video original. When asked if he gets a ‘Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for 'The Family Man', he dismissed the suggestion, and said, “Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man.”

Bajpayee further said that if the same role was played by a white man, he would get paid much more. “Gora aayega, show karega to de denge (If a white actor does the show, they will pay). Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labour. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here,” he laughed.

Meanwhile, in another interview with Curly Tales, the 'Special 26' actor opened up about his retirement plans and where he would like to live. "Mountains, ek choti si jagah kahi pe li hai. Ek chota sa ghar banau. Koi mansion nahi. Main apna old age yaha nahi guzarna chahunga" (I want to move to the mountains. I have already taken a place somewhere. I want to make a small house somewhere, no mansion for me. I don't want to spend my old age here). It (Mumbai) will be a city for my daughter, not me."