Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan is being paid so much money that you can't tell him what to say after that!

Updated on: 21 June,2023 10:26 AM IST
Cyrus Broacha/Instagram

Anchor, comedian, podcaster and author Cyrus Broacha has entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. He got into conversation with mid-day.com, where he spoke about dealing with co-contestants, food and workouts, Salman Khan taking over as host and much more.


You have been dealing with all sorts of people since your 'Bakra' days do you feel that prepared you for a show like 'Bigg Boss OTT?'


That show had a proper ending time. 'Bigg Boss OTT' is like a marriage, suddenly you realise she is deaf for life. Endemol and Jio Cinema speak to each contestant before we come on board so we have an idea of what kind of personalities are entering the show. In between the mix, there should be someone I can talk to so that isn't a problem for me. The problems are good food, air-conditioning, waking up early, that are things that I do. 


Food can be quite a problem in the Bigg Boss house...

It's a huge problem and a touchy topic that people hold grudges about. Food is like your family member whom you don't want anyone to insult. It's also a cultural thing, I can't eat certain food without showing disrespect. I've grown up with friends from different communities but there are places where I just can't eat, though it's not meant to insult anybody. My wife says I should try everything but I it's all about likes and dislikes, it's nothing personal. 

There are going to be people who will try to provoke you, how do you plan to deal with them?

Just like 'Bakra' the gags only work when they are real. If you are already hungry and then someone tries to pick a fight, I'm worried about that. Sometimes people fight for no reason and we don't know if it's edited but I will prepare my report and share it with the government.

Were your friends and family surprised when you took up this show?

They were deeply disheartened and many stopped talking to me. They will not say hello to me in public but I feel slowly they are coming around. The show is just too big and I keep telling people that if they look down upon it, that's their problem. There's too much judgement in this country.

Salman Khan has taken over 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2 as host, how excited are you for that?

He's being paid so much money that you can't tell him what to say after that! I'm just hoping he helps me with the food situation, I think he is the guy to go to and he will understand my pain. I'm being told he has got to best kebabs, just supply me a little bit here and there. Throw the dog a bone and we can survive. I need to be fed four times a day per week so if Salman can give me 28 meals, we can get on to something. 

You have also got into fitness majorly off late...

People think I'm fat and maybe they are right but I was never really that fat. I've leaned down and there are reasons for that. I love weight training and I hope I don't find too many short boys there who say they want to train but then don't. It's the one time I really go for it! So I'm looking for food, someone to train with me early morning and someone to switch the lights on because I train early morning. 

