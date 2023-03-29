Exclusive! Shabina Khan: People trolling Salman Khan for 'Naiyo Lagda' are fools

Shabina has choreographed 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Credit: Shabina Khan

Popular choreographer Shabina Khan who has worked on songs for Salman Khan starrers like 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' and 'Tubelight' in the past is also the name behind 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' While the superstar got trolled for certain dance steps in the song, Shabina defends the actor saying he does not deserve such comments.

Speaking about how she came on board for the romantic number starring Salman and Pooja Hegde she recalled, "One day I got a call from Salman sir's team saying there's a romantic song and bhai wants you to do it. They wanted this one to be different from the other romantic songs that the audience is used to. They approached me because bhai thinks I shoot romantic songs well."

Moving on to the people trolling Salman over social media she said, "Trolls are jobless 'khali dimaag shaitan ka ghar.' These are the kind of people who don't spare megastars like Shah Rukh and Salman. I remain unaffected if they troll a step that I created. I take it in a positive way that they troll me because I've done a good job and I'm famous. They only troll people who have made a name for themselves with hard work, because they are fools. Any publicity is good publicity, if they want to become famous by trolling me, so be it. All I can say is that neither these people have taught me dance nor they have reached my stature, so I really don't care about such people."

The song, ‘Naiyo Lagda’, the love anthem of the film, was shot in the picturesque valleys of Ladakh. Himesh Reshammiya, who has previously also composed blockbuster songs for Salman Khan like 'Teri Meri', 'Tere Naam' title song, 'Tu hi Tu Har Jagah', among others is the composer, with lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed and Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal lending their voice to the song.