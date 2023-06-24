Have you heard? Acting first, direction next

Have you heard? Uh oh, it appears that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa has been deferred. Rumours are rife that despite the team’s best efforts to jumpstart the Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-starrer, it has run into date issues.

Uh oh, it appears that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa has been deferred. Rumours are rife that despite the team’s best efforts to jumpstart the Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-starrer, it has run into date issues. While Farhan isn’t pushing his leading ladies to match their dates, he has reportedly altered his schedule to fit an acting assignment first. Buzz in B-Town is that he has agreed to act in Aamir Khan’s next production, Champions. It is being said that following a series of discussions with his actor-producer friend, Farhan has decided to sign up for director RS Prasanna’s adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film, Campeones. Initially, Aamir was to play the lead, but opted out to spend quality time with his family. He offered the film Salman Khan, who couldn’t take it up due to his schedule. Now that Farhan is on board, Aamir and he are planning get the cameras rolling in October. It is only after Farhan wraps up the Campeones remake that he will get busy with his next directorial venture. Due to Priyanka, Katrina and Alia’s combination dates in limbo, he may begin working on Don 3 next year.

Tinseltown’s youngest agriculturist

The social media was abuzz yesterday with reports of Suhana Khan’s first real-estate deal. Even as the 23-year-old actor awaits the release of her debut film, The Archies, she has become the owner of 1.5 acres of agricultural land, including structures spread across 2,218 sq ft in Thal village in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Not too surprising as her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan owns a sprawling sea-facing villa with a swimming pool and a helipad in the area. Suhana reportedly acquired the land for R12.91 crore, from three sisters Anjali, Rekha and Priya Khot, and also paid R77.46 lakh stamp duty on this transaction, which was registered on June 1. Interestingly, the documents describe Suhana as an ‘agriculturalist’. The property is said to be registered in the name of Déjà Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, which has Gauri Khan’s mother Savita Chhibber, and sister Namita Chhibber, serving as directors of the company.

Ad-libbing with Ranveer, Keerthy

Adman Rajesh Saathi has brought Ranveer Singh and Keerthy Suresh together for a bank commercial. Sharing pictures with them on social media, he wrote, “An explosive-packed action film. Coming soon with a dynamite pairing.” Though this is first time the two actors are working together, they have previously shared the stage for an award show, when they shook a leg with Anirudh Ravichander to Thalapathy Vijay’s song, Vaathi coming. Ranveer also crooned a song for Keerthy and praised her acting abilities. Now, it remains to be seen which filmmaker manages the coup of casting them together for the big screen.

Aao dub karen

Just last month, Salman Khan shared that he had wrapped up of the shoot of Tiger 3. The final schedule of Maneesh Sharma’s directorial venture was all about the actor’s action-packed sequence with Shah Rukh Khan, who makes a special appearance as Pathaan in the Diwali offering. News is that Maneesh and producer Aditya Chopra have locked the first cut of the action thriller. Even as the team works on the other aspects of post-production, including the VFX and the background score, we hear Salman and his leading lady Katrina Kaif will soon begin dubbing for the film. Though actors usually dub a couple of months before release, insiders claim that the makers are keen to complete most of the work by August. “Adi and Maneesh don’t want to be rushing things once the promotional campaign starts,” says our source.

Too many changes

Even as the third schedule of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram with director Trivikram is yet to roll, leading lady Pooja Hegde has opted out. Sources reveal that after a couple of small schedules, the director made several changes to the script of the Telugu action drama. Since the new narrative doesn’t have much scope for Pooja to showcase her acting chops, she has exited the project. As a result, co-star Sree Leela, who was signed on for a pivotal part in January this year, has got promoted. It is being said that she will now play the leading lady. What makes Guntur Kaaram critical for Mahesh is that it is his only release before his next with SS Rajamouli. Since it will be a long wait before the magnum opus arrives in cinemas, the actor doesn’t want to take chances with his film with Trivikram.

Hello boss

Rakul Preet Singh and Maniesh Paul will join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT as he reveals who will exit from the house this weekend. Rakul will promote her film, I Love You, while Maniesh will talking about his debut web series, Rafuchakkar. Thrilled to share the stage with the superstar host, he shares, “It will be a blast to see Salman bhai mentoring the contestants, and I will add a fun twist to it.” It remains to be seen if Maniesh and Rakul will make a guest appearance or join as special guests to grill the house-mates during the Weekend Ka Waar episode.