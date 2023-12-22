Breaking News
Maharashtra: Blackmailing and extortion gang busted; woman among three arrested
“Huge difference” between PM Modi and Congress president Kharge: Ajit Pawar on his alliance with BJP
Mumbai: Bombay High Court allows Maratha candidates to apply in EWS category, overturns MAT decision
Mumbai crime news: "High-quality Kashmiri charas" seized from Byculla, three arrested
Stolen baby rescued by railway police, one arrested
Freedom fighter Murgappa Khumse dies at 105, cremated with state honours in Latur
Man walking on road dies after sand bag falls on him from construction lift
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suresh Selvarajan Hrithik got me to design a miniature bike

Suresh Selvarajan: Hrithik got me to design a miniature bike

Updated on: 23 December,2023 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

From building monkey bar for Roshan’s kids to customised miniature pieces, Animal art director Selvarajan on how the superstar is an avid art connoisseur

Suresh Selvarajan: Hrithik got me to design a miniature bike

Hrithik Roshan

Listen to this article
Suresh Selvarajan: Hrithik got me to design a miniature bike
x
00:00

Suresh Selvarajan has caught everyone’s attention with the monstrous machine gun that he designed for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Just like his big creations, his small pieces too will leave you marvelling. Hrithik Roshan will vouch for it. After all, the production designer has created many miniature pieces for the superstar. Recently, he designed a monkey bar for the actor’s children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, at the Roshans’ farmhouse in Khandala. “Earlier, I had designed a smaller diving board for his children at his Juhu residence. Hrithik asked me to design a similar monkey bar for his swimming pool at the Khandala farmhouse. Constructing it was tricky as Hrithik wanted it done without drilling holes or breaking the pool,” says Selvarajan.


Suresh Selvarajan
Suresh Selvarajan


His association with Roshan goes back years, as he remembers that the actor was the first to appreciate his work. On seeing how he recycles junk materials to create art, the superstar asked him to make a few pieces for him. “I design [using] recycled materials, and have made a miniature grasshopper from a spray bottle, and a Star Wars futuristic vehicle from a sewing machine. One day, Hrithik asked me to design a one-foot miniature bike [made out of old razors, pens, nibs and blades] and a fantasy typewriter for him. The work he commissioned helped me financially during my struggling period.”


The customised bike has been made out of recycled materials
The customised bike has been made out of recycled materials

Selvarajan has seen a side of Roshan that is hidden from many— of an art connoisseur. “He is an enthusiastic art collector, [picking up] paintings, sculptures and miniature art. He also encourages new artists,” says the production designer, adding that the actor was among the first to congratulate him after seeing his work in Animal.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor Animal hrithik roshan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK