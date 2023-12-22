From building monkey bar for Roshan’s kids to customised miniature pieces, Animal art director Selvarajan on how the superstar is an avid art connoisseur

Hrithik Roshan

Suresh Selvarajan has caught everyone’s attention with the monstrous machine gun that he designed for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Just like his big creations, his small pieces too will leave you marvelling. Hrithik Roshan will vouch for it. After all, the production designer has created many miniature pieces for the superstar. Recently, he designed a monkey bar for the actor’s children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, at the Roshans’ farmhouse in Khandala. “Earlier, I had designed a smaller diving board for his children at his Juhu residence. Hrithik asked me to design a similar monkey bar for his swimming pool at the Khandala farmhouse. Constructing it was tricky as Hrithik wanted it done without drilling holes or breaking the pool,” says Selvarajan.



Suresh Selvarajan

His association with Roshan goes back years, as he remembers that the actor was the first to appreciate his work. On seeing how he recycles junk materials to create art, the superstar asked him to make a few pieces for him. “I design [using] recycled materials, and have made a miniature grasshopper from a spray bottle, and a Star Wars futuristic vehicle from a sewing machine. One day, Hrithik asked me to design a one-foot miniature bike [made out of old razors, pens, nibs and blades] and a fantasy typewriter for him. The work he commissioned helped me financially during my struggling period.”



The customised bike has been made out of recycled materials

Selvarajan has seen a side of Roshan that is hidden from many— of an art connoisseur. “He is an enthusiastic art collector, [picking up] paintings, sculptures and miniature art. He also encourages new artists,” says the production designer, adding that the actor was among the first to congratulate him after seeing his work in Animal.