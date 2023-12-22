Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Their chemistry is chemistrying Netizens go gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighters new song

'Their chemistry is chemistrying': Netizens go gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter's new song

Updated on: 22 December,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ from 'Fighter' just dropped and to say that the song has got the internet in a choke hold would be an understatement. Here's what netizens have to say about the new sizzling song

'Their chemistry is chemistrying': Netizens go gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter's new song

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Pic/Still from song

Listen to this article
'Their chemistry is chemistrying': Netizens go gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter's new song
x
00:00

‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ 'X' review: The new song from 'Fighter' just dropped and to say that the song has got the internet in a choke hold would be an understatement. The song is a game-changer with a perfect blend of catchy lyrics, captivating visuals, and foot-tapping beats. As fans eagerly await the film's release, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ is sure to keep the Fighter fever on, leaving audiences craving for the cinematic spectacle that awaits them on the big screen. 


Vishal & Shekhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D lend their extraordinary voices to this melody, complemented by lyrics crafted by Kumaar. 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' composed by Vishal & Shekhar and choreographed by dynamic duo Bosco and Caesar, promises to be an irresistible groovy yet romantic hit.


Here's what netizens have to say about the new sizzling song:


About Fighter

Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik in the blockbuster, War, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Fighter promises to redefine the action genre with its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, a Siddharth Anand hallmark lately.

 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hrithik roshan Top 10 dance numbers of Hrithik Roshan Best songs of Hrithik Roshan deepika padukone Fighter bollywood bollywood events

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK