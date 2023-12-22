‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ from 'Fighter' just dropped and to say that the song has got the internet in a choke hold would be an understatement. Here's what netizens have to say about the new sizzling song

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Pic/Still from song

'Their chemistry is chemistrying': Netizens go gaga over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter's new song

‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ 'X' review: The new song from 'Fighter' just dropped and to say that the song has got the internet in a choke hold would be an understatement. The song is a game-changer with a perfect blend of catchy lyrics, captivating visuals, and foot-tapping beats. As fans eagerly await the film's release, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ is sure to keep the Fighter fever on, leaving audiences craving for the cinematic spectacle that awaits them on the big screen.

Vishal & Shekhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D lend their extraordinary voices to this melody, complemented by lyrics crafted by Kumaar. 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' composed by Vishal & Shekhar and choreographed by dynamic duo Bosco and Caesar, promises to be an irresistible groovy yet romantic hit.

Here's what netizens have to say about the new sizzling song:

@VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @shilparao11 @mellowdofficial

Big shoutout to the incredible music singers out there! Your voices weave emotions into melodies, turning lyrics into magic. Thank you for filling our lives with rhythm, harmony, and unforgettable tune.#IshqJaisaKuch pic.twitter.com/klx2EQWsvk — áªÊÉ¢ÊÊá´ (@ARGHYA421) December 22, 2023

Hrithik and Deepika together are killing it!!ð¥µ



What a crazy combination between Vishal’s energetic voice & Shilpa’s symphonic voiceð¥#IshqJaisaKuch #Fighter pic.twitter.com/NFpANWrkF1 — Nidhið» (@SrkianNidhii) December 22, 2023

About Fighter

Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik in the blockbuster, War, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Fighter promises to redefine the action genre with its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, a Siddharth Anand hallmark lately.