Hrithik and Deepika in Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch

As the Fighter fever continues, director Siddharth Anand of Marflix Pictures has once again dazzled the audiences with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s unparalleled chemistry in the scorching new track, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch,’ from the upcoming aerial action extravaganza.

Anand had been teasing fans on social media about the imminent release of ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ for quite some time. The song, following the success of the earlier ‘Sher Khul Gaye,’ is a visual treat, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between the on-screen couple in Hrithik-Deepika. The previously released assets have not only hinted at the high-octane action sequences but also the visually stunning world of Fighter.

Hrithik and Deepika shared the song on their respective accounts. Co-star Anil Kapoor commented, "World class, sexiest couple alive." Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad and father Rakesh Roshan also dropped fire emojis in the comments.

Vishal & Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D lend their extraordinary voices to this melody, complemented by lyrics crafted by Kumaar. 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' composed by Vishal & Sheykhar and choreographed by dynamic duo Bosco and Caesar, promises to be an irresistible groovy yet romantic hit.

‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ is poised to be a game-changer with a perfect blend of catchy lyrics, captivating visuals, and foot-tapping beats. As fans eagerly await the film's release, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ is sure to keep the Fighter fever on, leaving audiences craving for the cinematic spectacle that awaits them on the big screen.

The teaser of 'Fighter' has already provided a sneak peek into an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed world. It sparked excitement for the film, kicking off the musical journey with the season's ultimate party anthem, 'Sher Khul Gaye,' setting the perfect celebratory tone.

Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. Helmed by director Siddharth Anand, who also directed Hrithik in the blockbuster, War, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Fighter promises to redefine the action genre with its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and stellar performances, a Siddharth Anand hallmark lately.