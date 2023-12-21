Breaking News
'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand hails Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', calls it 'once in a while film'

Updated on: 21 December,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Siddharth Anand took to social media and conveyed his love and wishes to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as he is gearing up for the biggest release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in cinemas today

'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand hails Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', calls it 'once in a while film'

Pic courtesy/ X (formerly Twitter)

'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand's upcoming film 'Fighter' is indeed a hot property among the fans and the teaser for the Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor-starrer met with an extremely positive response from the masses. After fascinating the masses with the teaser, the makers launched a peppy dance track 'Sher Khul Gaye' which is ruling the charts. As the anticipation for 'Fighter' is building around every corner, the makers released the teaser of the sizzling romantic track 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' which shows the first-time pairing of the lead cast Hrithik and Deepika.


Ahead of the teaser release, Siddharth Anand took to social media and conveyed his love and wishes to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as he is gearing up for the biggest release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in cinemas tomorrow. 


The director wrote, "Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. @iamsrk and Raju Hirani sir this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate & dance in a movie theatre TOMORROW! This is cinema!"


Shah Rukh Khan replied to the Fighter director Siddharth Anand and lauded the stylized action of Fighter by writing, "Yay my Fighter Director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film...not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love u #Dunki"

Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

