Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal on the sets of Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani

Three days ahead of the release of 'Dunki', the makers of the comedy-drama film unveiled a special video in which the lead cast Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are seen discussing the film, its narrative, and the whole making process with the director Rajkumar Hirani. During their chat, they were seen discussing several BTS pictures and revealing the story behind each photo.

Interestingly, in the video, SRK shared one of his BTS images with Vicky Kaushal, who has a special role in the film. The image shows SRK, Vicky getting some instructions from veteran action director Sham Kaushal. Sham Kaushal is Vicky Kaushal's father. Discussing the picture, Hirani revealed that Sham Kaushal has been the action director in all his films. To this, Khan asked why he even has an action director when his films don't have any action sequences. Hirani revealed it is for the slap scenes and places where safety cables are used. Hirani further shared how Kaushal asked him to sit together when he wrote the script so that he could help include some action sequences in the film.

However, the film 'Dunki' has some action sequences. In one of the scenes, goons come to beat Vicky Kaushal, and the scene was constructed by Sham Kaushal. While Khan and Pannu joked about how this is Hirani's revenge towards Sham Kaushal, the latter revealed that the action director was visibly "worried" while shooting scenes involving his son Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, SRK recently heaped praises on Vicky during an event in Dubai.

"Vicky is a great friend. I personally feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. When you watch him in Dunki, you will feel a lot of love for him. He has done really, really well and I got to learn from him actually," Shah Rukh said.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of SRK with Vicky Kaushal. In one of the episodes of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8, Vicky too spoke highly of SRK.

Host Karan Johar shared that Shah Rukh praised Vicky's performance in the upcoming movie Dunki. Vicky, clearly happy about the compliment, talked about the experience of working with SRK. The Sam Bahadur actor said that it was incredible meeting SRK, and added that there is a lot to learn from King Khan. Vicky said, "I knew that there was a lot to learn from him as an actor but what hit me was, I actually got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshah. He was on set as if it was his first film."

Vicky then recalled an anecdote about Shah Rukh's commitment. He said, "On one of the shoot days, he had to rush to Delhi for some very important work and it couldn't have happened at another time and another date. It was a very critical moment for my character in the film, and it was with him. He just couldn't be there for that shot and I had to give that shot with a body double. He got done with his work in Delhi, and then he called me late in the night which I missed because there was an event."

'Dunki' will be out in theatres on December 21.