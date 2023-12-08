Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan praises Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukones Fighter teaser

Shah Rukh Khan praises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' teaser

Updated on: 08 December,2023 07:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday heaped praises on the teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday heaped praises on the teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK responded to Hrithik's post and wrote, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!"





 

'Fighter' teaser was unveiled on Friday. Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets, and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a hot kissing scene of Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie. 'Fighter' makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

