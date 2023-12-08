Fans can't stop praising the magical chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the Fighter teaser that dropped today

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in scenes from Fighter teaser

Listen to this article Fighter teaser reaction: Fans gush over Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone star for the first time together in Fighter Fans are eager to see the two good-looking actors play romantic leads in the action film Glimpses of their romantic scenes together are being shared on social media

The much-awaited teaser of Fighter was unveiled today. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the Siddharth Anand directorial is an out-and-out actioner, that will release on January 25, 2024.

Since the teaser dropped, netizens have been raving about it. They can't stop praising the magical chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the larger-than-life canvas and international standards action sequences that promise an adrenaline rush. Taking to social media, fans are gushing about Hrithik and Deepika, who are starring together in a film for the first time.

Check out Fighter teaser reactions below:

Fans are also reacting to the high-octane action sequences in the air, sizzling dance numbers and a heavy dose of patriotism being served in the film.

Recently, makers unveiled first-look posters of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil and introduced them with their character names. The poster features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. In the introductory look, Hrithik looked fierce and handsome in uniform. In the film, Anil will be seen playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. Deepika's role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery. Minni's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter.

Helmed by the director Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance. It assures an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism. This film is not just an ode; it's a celebration of the valour and courage epitomized by the Indian Air Force. Brace yourselves for the epic take-off with 'Fighter,' where the skies will witness the spectacle of cinematic brilliance on January 25, 2024!