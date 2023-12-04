Fighter: Today, the Greek god Hrithik himself took to his Instagram account and shared new posters of himself

In Pic: Hrithik Roshan

Listen to this article Fighter: Hrithik Roshan drops new poster of himself as Squadron leader Shamsher Pathania from the film x 00:00

Hrithik Roshan’s 'Fighter' is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The movie, which is set to hit the big screen, stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in their first-ever movie together. Today, the Greek god Hrithik himself took to his Instagram account and shared new posters of himself, introducing himself as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty.

While sharing the sizzling poster of himself, Hrithik wrote, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan (sic)."

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Hrithik, Anil Kapoor, who will be playing a pivotal part in the film, also shared the picture with the same caption. As soon as Hrithik dropped the poster from the film, fans flooded the comment section to show their love for the ace actor. While commenting on the post, a fan wrote, “Age doesn't matter for this guy just like a fine Wine”. Another fan dropped, “Beat the Monday blues!”. “The king is coming in his kingdom,” wrote another fan. While others dropped heart and fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Not only fans but Hrithik’s industry friends also reacted to the post. Zayed Khan wrote, “Yeah baby!!! Ek number ! Fab!”. Farhan Akhtar commented, “Looking sharp”. “Hrithik sir apni jawline se meri nase kaat lo,” wrote influencer Ashish Chanchlani.

Earlier in May, the film wrapped a major portion of the final schedule. After this stint, it will be time for Roshan and Padukone to strap on their dancing shoes, as the team will shoot two songs. The source shared, "The director has allotted about five days for the numbers, following which there will be a short five-day schedule in Mumbai. In October, Siddharth plans to can some more sequences in the interiors of a fighter plane. These scenes will be VFX-heavy. The post-production will happen simultaneously."

After Pathaan, the filmmaker is keen to up the ante with Fighter. He is working at breakneck speed, intending to wrap up the shoot by November, well in time for its January 2024 release.

Fighter, which rolled in Assam last November before travelling to Kashmir, Hyderabad, and then Mumbai, traces the journey of Roshan’s character Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, as he strives to become the country’s best fighter pilot.