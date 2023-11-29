Breaking News
War 2 release date: YRF locks Independence Day 2025 for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's actioner

Updated on: 29 November,2023 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to Taran Adarsh's latest tweet, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 will be releasing on Independence Day 2025 weekend

Hrithik Roshan in War, Jr NTR . Pic/Instagram

Key Highlights

  1. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR`s War 2 has a release date
  2. As per Taran Adarsh, the spy thriller will release on Independence Day 2025 weekend
  3. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji

India's very own Spyverse- YRF Spy Universe- is offering an exciting lineup of films. After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's Tiger 3, all eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. The spy-thriller is already in the production stage and the first schedule was wrapped in Spain in October, minus the leading men. 


War 2 was officially announced with a glimpse of Hrithik in Tiger 3's post-credits scene. Though the antagonist's characteristics were described in the tease, Jr NTR wasn't introduced. Amid excitement and curiosity, the makers have finalised War 2 release date.


As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's latest tweet on X (former Twitter), War 2 will release in theatres on Independence Day 2025 weekend. His tweet read, "#BreakingNews… YRF ANNOUNCES ‘WAR 2’ RELEASE DATE: INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that’s produced by #YRF (sic)."


According to reports, Hrithik and Jr NTR will be joined by Kiara Advani in War 2. She's the new addition to the franchise along with the RRR star. The news is yet to be confirmed by the team at Yash Raj Films. 

In the post-credits scene of Tiger 3, Ashutosh Rana's character, Colonel Sunil Luthra, makes a call to Hrithik's Kabir to inform him about the new threat. His dialogue is, "Joh main maangne jaa raha hu, woh kisi officer ko apne soldier se maangne ka haq nahi. Na hi koi baap apne bete se maang sakta hai. Par yeh kaam sirf tum hi kar sakte ho. India mein ek naya dushman hai. Yeh dushman itna vahishya aur khatarnak hai ki hum soch bhi nahi sakte. Na toh uska koi naam hai, aur na hi chehra. Woh andhere mein rehta hai Kabir, aur usse rokne ke liye tumhe bhi issi andhere mein utarna padega. Sahi aur galat ke har line ko cross karna padega, aur apne andar ke achai aur burai ka farak mitana padega. Woh sab karna padega jisko karne ke baad tum khud ko bhi maaf nahi kar paoge. Aur agar zinda bach gaye toh maut se zyada tumhe khud se bachna padega. Kyunki aisa na ho ki shaitan se ladte ladte, tum khud hi shaitan banjao."

