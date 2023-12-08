Breaking News
'Fighter' teaser: Thrill, action, patriotism, Hrithik Roshan-starrer has it all

Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's film promises a ride filled with aerial action, sizzling dance numbers and patriotism

Still from Fighter teaser

Fighter teaser: The teaser of the much-awaited film directed by Siddharth Anand has been dropped. The film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is an aerial action drama. 


The teaser gives a glimpse of the high-octance action sequences in the air, sizzling dance numbers and a lot of patriotism. 



Recently, makers unveiled first-look posters of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil and introduced them with their character names. The poster features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. In the introductory look, Hrithik looked fierce and handsome in uniform. In the film, Anil will be seen playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky. Deepika's role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valor. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery. Minni's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter.

'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and, Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

'Fighter' makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Mark January 25, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, on your calendars for the flight of 'Fighter'. 

