The makers have introduced Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'.

Deepika Padukone unveiled her look from Fighter

Listen to this article Deepika Padukone's look in Fighter unveiled, actress plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Deepika Padukone shared her exclusive look from Fighter on her social media She will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore Hrithik Roshan was earlier unveiled as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania

Deepika Padukone's look in Fighter has been unveiled. As anticipation soars for one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024, the makers have introduced Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known by her call sign 'Minni'. Her role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit showcases resilience and valour. This marks her first 'mission' as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.

Deepika Padukone shared the exclusive look on her social media and wrote, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons"

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Squadron Leader Minal Rathore's character embodies fortitude, determination, and the unwavering spirit of Fighter. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.

Reacting to the poster, many fans brought back references to her role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Jawan that released earlier this year. "After Aishwarya Rathore now it's time for Minal Rathore to set the screen on fire," wrote one fan. "Queen is back with a bang," said another.

The movie, which is set to hit the big screen, stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in their first-ever movie together. Yesterday, Hrithik himself took to his Instagram account and shared new posters of himself, introducing himself as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty.

While sharing the sizzling poster of himself, Hrithik wrote, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania Call Sign: Patty Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¦à¥à¤à¥à¤£ (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier in May, the film wrapped a major portion of the final schedule. Roshan and Padukone are also shooting two songs for the film alongside heavy aerial action sequences. A source had shared, "The director has allotted about five days for the numbers, following which there will be a short five-day schedule in Mumbai. In October, Siddharth plans to can some more sequences in the interiors of a fighter plane. These scenes will be VFX-heavy. The post-production will happen simultaneously."

Fighter is emerging as more than just a film; it is a movie transcending conventional storytelling. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, it brings together thrilling action and a strong patriotic fervour. Mark your calendars for January 25th, 2024, India's 75th Republic Day, as 'Fighter' takes flight, and witness the spectacle of cinematic brilliance.