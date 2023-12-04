Breaking News
Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to attend the Academy Museum Gala in LA, stuns in velvet gown

Updated on: 04 December,2023 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actor Deepika Padukone attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday night in Los Angeles, California

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to attend the Academy Museum Gala in LA, stuns in velvet gown

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian to attend the Academy Museum Gala in LA, stuns in velvet gown
Key Highlights

  1. Deepika Padukone attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday night in Los Angeles
  2. She is the first Indian star to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala
  3. The Academy Museum Gala is the world`s second-largest stage event after the Oscars

Actor Deepika Padukone attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Sunday night in Los Angeles, California. She is the first Indian star to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala.


Deepika took to Instagram stories to share pictures of herself from the event. She looked gorgeous in a purple-coloured velvet gown with long hanging earrings. Fans from all over the world were ecstatic as she made India proud yet again by representing the country on such a large global stage. A fan page from Malaysia took to X to share pictures of her from the event.



The Academy Museum Gala is the world's second-largest stage event after the Oscars, which are organized by the same board. Deepika made history earlier this year when she took the stage at the Oscars to present the Indian music act. She introduced the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR'. The song also won the Oscar for Best Song at the ceremony earlier this year.

Deepika attended the event alongside celebs including Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, as well as Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan', portraying the character of Aishwarya Rathore. While it was credited as a special appearance, her character plot had much impact to the film and its intent. She will be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor.  It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.'Singham' was released in 2011, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits

(with inputs from ANI) 

