Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone show how their 'Fighter' squad party when they're off-duty

Sher Khul Gaye: The first song from the film 'Fighter' has been released today and it features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor

Hrithik and Deepika in Sher Khul Gaye

The first song titled `Sher Khul Gaye` from `Fighter` is out now The song shows how the officers party during their down time Hrithik and Deepika match steps in this party anthem

The 'Fighter teaser and the exciting look drops of the cast offered a thrilling glimpse into a world packed with heart-racing action. But that was just the beginning. Siddharth Anand, known for delivering blockbuster films with chart-topping songs, has now jump-started the musical journey of his film 'Fighter' with 'Sher Khul Gaye'—the definitive anthem of this party season.

Packed with infectious dance beats, 'Sher Khul Gaye' promises to elevate your party spirit to new heights. Hrithik Roshan, the epitome of dance finesse, never fails to astound. His dance moves are an absolute delight, weaving magic into every step and making this song a timeless treat for audiences. The sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, coupled with their dance together, ensures the song's mastery of the dance floor, igniting a blazing atmosphere. The ensemble cast's captivating moves underscore that this anthem is destined to reign over playlists.

One can also spot Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh shaking their legs to the catchy lyrics of 'Sher Khul Gaye'.

Vishal & Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have lent their remarkable voices to this melody, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. 'Sher Khul Gaye' is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and choreographed by the duo Bosco - Caesar, making it the ultimate party number.

Sharing the song's video on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Starting the party without us? You have to be JOKING!#SherKhulGaye OUT NOW. Full Song on YouTube."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as 'Fighter' takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair -- Hrithik and Deepika.