Fighter: Mumbai Police takes on the Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan-starrer in its own hilarious fashion, watch!

In Pic: Fighter Poster and Mumbai Police's post

Somebody, please give a raise to the social media team of Mumbai Police already! Yet another day, and they are back with yet another amazing post. The official account of Mumbai Police has shared a post that has a direct connection with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film, Fighter.

The makers of Fighter dropped the teaser of the film on December 8th. The teaser gives a glimpse of the high-octane action sequences in the air, sizzling dance numbers, and a lot of patriotism. While the teaser had no dialogue in it, some texts flashed in between, reading, 'To find us? You must be good. To catch us, you must be fast. To beat us? You must be joking!'

Now, Mumbai Police have used these sentences and shared a post about fighting crime. Have a look at the fun post here:

The video shared by them shows glimpses of the same text. The caption of the post reads, "In this journey called life, some ‘battles’ are best left to experts to fight. We are just like us! We are committed to fight any battle to keep Mumbai safe..."

As soon as the post got live, netizens started reacting to it. A user wrote, "Mumbai police supremacy". Another one commented, "After moving out of Mumbai and moving to another state I’ve started respecting Mumbai Police even more." "Whenever I see post by the Mumbai police I feel motivated and safer more then any other city...... If few are bad" , doesn't means all corrupted ,, dear civilians you shld not judge that all are same.... So please think before you speak .......," a third user wrote.

Recently, makers unveiled first-look posters of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika and Anil and introduced them with their character names. The poster features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. In the introductory look, Hrithik looked fierce and handsome in uniform. In the film, Anil will be seen playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.