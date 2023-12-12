Fighter: Karan Singh Grover will be seen serving the country alongside Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand's directorial

Karan Singh Grover. Pic/Instagram

The teaser of 'Fighter' has stormed the internet, capturing a thunderous response nationwide. Immersing the viewers into the spellbinding universe of 'Fighter,' the makers have now unveiled the fierce look of Karan as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. Karan Singh Grover perfectly steps into the character of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known by his call sign 'Taj,' serving as the Squadron Pilot from the esteemed Air Dragons unit. His portrayal enriches the character with a commanding presence exuding both fierceness and charisma.

While sharing the look on his social media, Karan Singh Grover wrote the caption -

"Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill

Call Sign: Taj

Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons

#Fighter Forever 🇮🇳

#FighterOn25thJan"

The aerial action thriller traces Roshan’s character Patty as he strives to become the country’s best fighter pilot. Anand has a knack for mounting actioners on a big canvas as seen in his past three offerings, Bang Bang (2014), War (2019) and Pathaan. He promises his next, which marks his maiden production, won’t be an exception. “[I want the] audience to see something bigger and better when they come to watch a Siddharth Anand film. All my action sequences must have an X-factor to them,” asserts the director in an interview with Mid-day earlier this year.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance. The film promises an immersive narrative seamlessly intertwining adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience. Prepare for the epic take-off with 'Fighter' as it soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a spectacle that will redefine cinematic excellence.