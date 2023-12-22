Singer Jasleen, who features opposite Babil in her single Dastoor, recalls how she first met him at the late Irrfan’s musical night

Dastoor

Listen to this article Bound to generations by music x 00:00

Singer-musician Jasleen Royal’s latest song, Dastoor, has her sharing screen space with Babil Khan. Not many know that the two, who collaborated for the first time on the music video, share a special history, thanks to Babil’s actor-father, the late Irrfan Khan. “I hadn’t moved to Mumbai at that time. Irrfan sir liked one of my songs, Panchhi hojavan, and he called me because he was having a musical night. I had met Babil there. Both Irrfan sir and he said, ‘We love your songs.’ It felt so nice to receive appreciation for my art from the legend. He was really warm,” she smiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal says she had a fantastic time shooting for Dastoor with Babil. While he may be relatively new in front of the camera, the singer has no doubt about his command over the craft. She shares “He is a skilled actor, and has such aura that he lights up the set. I loved working with him. On the sets of Dastoor, Babil told me, ‘Baba used to keep listening to your songs in his library.’ That’s such a precious compliment.”