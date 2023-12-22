Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bound to generations by music

Bound to generations by music

Updated on: 23 December,2023 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Singer Jasleen, who features opposite Babil in her single Dastoor, recalls how she first met him at the late Irrfan’s musical night

Bound to generations by music

Dastoor

Listen to this article
Bound to generations by music
x
00:00

Singer-musician Jasleen Royal’s latest song, Dastoor, has her sharing screen space with Babil Khan. Not many know that the two, who collaborated for the first time on the music video, share a special history, thanks to Babil’s actor-father, the late Irrfan Khan. “I hadn’t moved to Mumbai at that time. Irrfan sir liked one of my songs, Panchhi hojavan, and he called me because he was having a musical night. I had met Babil there. Both Irrfan sir and he said, ‘We love your songs.’ It felt so nice to receive appreciation for my art from the legend. He was really warm,” she smiles.



Royal says she had a fantastic time shooting for Dastoor with Babil. While he may be relatively new in front of the camera, the singer has no doubt about his command over the craft. She shares “He is a skilled actor, and has such aura that he lights up the set. I loved working with him. On the sets of Dastoor, Babil told me, ‘Baba used to keep listening to your songs in his library.’ That’s such a precious compliment.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

irrfan khan Babil Khan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK