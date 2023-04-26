Breaking News
Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 77 in Kozhikode

Updated on: 26 April,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

At the age of 77, Malayalam actor Mammukoya passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 77 in Kozhikode

Mammukoya

Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya passes away at 77 in Kozhikode
Malayalam actor Mammukoya passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

He breathed his last around 1.10 p.m., according to the hospital authorities where he was being treated.

The 76-year-old actor collapsed while taking part at a function connected with a football tournament in Malappuram district on Monday night and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, the doctors had informed his family members that the condition of the veteran actor is getting worse and his life was sustained on the ventilator.

Mammukoya worked in a timber mill at Kozhikode and started his acting career in the theatre in 1979.

In his long career, he donned the grease paint in over 450 Malayalam films and has won two state awards.


Also Read: Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors



The highlight of his acting career was his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which sent people reeling in laughter, the moment he opened his mouth.


