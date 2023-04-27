Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares photos from teenage days to recent recovery at hospital: 'As I see it'

Shakuntalam actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared multiple pictures on Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her day-to-day activities, The actress, who is currently battling myositis, an autoimmune condition, shared a series of pictures that included visits to the hospital, travel, and work.

Few hours later Telugu producer Chittibabu took a fresh potshot at her and called her ‘old’. Chittibabu reportedly said, “Samantha is not 18-20 years old now. Quite old, so I said she was not a suitable choice for the role of the iconic beauty Shakuntala, what’s wrong with that? Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles," adding that Samantha is not ready to accept the truth.

Starting off the series, Samantha shared an old picture of herself at the age of 16, followed by a picture of her 2 dogs, Hash and Sasha. She then posted a picture from what appeared to be the hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. Shakuntalam star also shared a screenshot of a search on 'Hyperbaric therapy', which can be used to treat autoimmune conditions.

After sharing glimpses of her hospital visit, travel, and work life, Telugu actor continued her photo dump by sharing a picture of herself horseback riding, followed by a picture of her enjoying the desert in her hotel room. The actress also shared a BTS picture of herself shooting for an ad.

Samantha then concluded the series by sharing a picture from her workout session, a video from a grand property, and a quote by Rabindranath Tagore that read, "The one who plants trees, knowing that he or she will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life."

She shared the multiple pictures with caption, "As I see it (followed by white heart emoji)"

The actress has been praised by fans for her strength and positivity in the face of adversity.

Fans showered her with love and support in the comments section. “strong women," a fan wrote. “Lots of love and healing vibrations on your way," added another. “Never let it Rest. Till your good is Better and your Better is best (followed by heart emoji)," a third comment read.

Her photo dump showcases her resilience, determination, and positive outlook on life, which has been an inspiration to many of her fans.

On the work front, Samantha was most recently seen in the mythological drama film 'Shaakuntalam' which was released on April 14. Based on Kalidasa's classic drama Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the ruler of the Puru dynasty, with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

She will be next seen in 'Kushi' and the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan.