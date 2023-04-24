Breaking News
Monday Motivation: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her abs at 'Citadel' premiere

Updated on: 24 April,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The actress had recently been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that is caused due to inflammation in the muscles

Monday Motivation: Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her abs at 'Citadel' premiere

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan attended the London premiere of Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed eyeballs at the global premiere of ‘Citadel’ where she flaunted her abs in a black co-ord set. She completed the look with a diamond neckpiece, bracelet and earrings. The actress had earlier opened up about being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that is caused due to inflammation in the muscles, in October 2022.


Samantha had taken to Instagram to share, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

Samantha has been keeping fans motivated with videos of her workouts with inspiring captions and recently shared she has been on an autoimmune diet, "It ain’t over till the fat lady sings. Thank you for the inspiration @whoisgravity.You’ve gotten me through some tough days. Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think."

