BTS Stars: Raj Khatri on how the first look of Vicky Kaushal's 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' was planned

Raj Khatri, creative head at Ma+Th, joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The name behind posters of films like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter,' Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani,' Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' he spills the beans on how they were created.

A film that has been creating a lot of buzz lately with speculation about who will play the lead is 'The Immortal Ashwatthama.' Reports doing the rounds claim that Vicky Kaushal will no longer play the mythological hero in the film that was shelved allegedly due to financial issues. His exit has made way for Ranveer Singh to be the top pick to play Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, who was cursed with immortality.

Taking a walk down memory lane about how the film's first look was created Khatri said, "Ashwatthama came to us in late 2020 in the thick of the pandemic when we were all working from home. It is a film that has restarted and it's something India has never seen, the way it has been planned, mounted and made to look like. It was very interesting and intriguing but at the same time the challenge was we were in December and the VFX team in Los Angeles were busy with Christmas. We had no visual support and the film was not shot yet." He adds that his team just had a library of images based on references that the director had in mind that could not be used.

Going on to share how the first look was create despite challenges they faced he added, "We had to create everything ground up, based on the concepts. The director liked two concepts, one in the future and one of the past. We had to collaborate with 3D artists. The idea is about a post-apocalyptic world with a cyber punk world and they both collide. The big robotic hand resembles the world that has been. Ashwatthama was always guided by lord Krishna so I wanted that hand to represent Krishna along with Ashwatthama."

