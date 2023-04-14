BTS Stars! Avinash Gowariker on how Shah Rukh Khan's family portraits were shot, Tiger Shroff's transformation

The ace photographer joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Credit: Gauri Khan on Instagram

Renowned photographer Avinash Gowariker is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' Find out how Salman Khan's look for the 'Judwaa' poster was created and how Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai shot the 'Jodhaa Akbar' posters, besides the madness of 'Chennai Express.' Avinash opens up on capturing Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and many other top stars in his lens.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan's family portraits Gowariker said, "I'm quite close to Shah Rukh and have shot their pictures from the time Aryan and Suhana were small. We've been shooting periodically and now Gauri is coming out with a book, it's a coffee table book on design and Mannat is also part of it. I did some shots at some and others at her GK design store. We shot pictures with Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, it's a combination of them as a family in their space which is so nice."

Also Read: Mumbai Meri Jaan: This is why Renuka Shahane calls BEST bus conductors 'silent warriors'

The photographer says that having seen many of today's stars as kids he has been in for quite some surprises. "Tiger's transformation has been fantastic, I won't say he was bad in 'Heropanti' because we did the look tests of 'Heropanti' as well. I couldn't see the action and dance he was doing because we couldn't capture that in pictures. I found him to be good, I didn't find him to be fantastic at that time. His dedication was such and his likability factor was so good that the charm was there but so was the rawness. Within two-three films he became absolutely fantastic, the way he carries himself was quite radical. Then there is Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, all their transformations were fantastic. They are all very filmy in their brain and it's a crazy journey to see them grow. I've seen Aryan and Suhana as kids, even Alizeh Salman's niece, she's someone I shot as a baby and it was the cover of around 20 years ago."