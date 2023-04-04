Mumbai Meri Jaan: This is why Renuka Shahane calls BEST bus conductors 'silent warriors'

Renuka is the latest guest on mid-day's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Renuka Shahane

Shivaji Park girl, Renuka Shahane is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' The actress in a recent conversation shared her experiences of facing eve-teasing while travelling in public transport and how 'silent warriors' came to her rescue.

Renuka recalled, "I used to travel by bus to school and later to college. I studied at St Xavier's college, which was quite a journey from Shivaji Park. I used to meet the same drivers and conductors everyday. There were times when people tried stuff in buses that all women have to face. The conductors would take our side and separate people. Hat's off to those silent warriors who helped in the safety of my journey."

Sharing other memories of the city she added, "I remember Badal-Bijlee-Barkha which was close to Kohinoor mills, we would bunk school and watch films. We have had bhel puri and pani puri on Dadar Chowpatty. I remember playing in Narali Bagh. Those were very good times."

Speaking about her favourite studios in the city she said, "My favourite would be Filmistan in Goregaon West. Most of 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun!' was shot on a set there. Those make-up rooms are like my home. The lady in charge was strict with everybody but was so fond of me that she made it comfortable for me to be there. I used to share the make-up room with Reemaji (Lagoo) so I have the most beautiful memories at that place."

