Mumbai Meri Jaan: These are the top 5 places in Mumbai that Ankita Lokhande recommends

Ankita Lokhande is the latest guest on 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Ankita Lokhande/Raj M Patil

Actress Ankita Lokhande, the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' spoke about the 5 places that are a must visit in the city. The actress said, "Go to Haji Ali, Siddhivinayak, Mount Mary church, Mahalaxmi and Mumbai devi temple. These are the 5 most important places everybody should go to."

Also Read: Exclusive video! Ankita Lokhande on people's perception of her: I'm not rude I am honest

Speaking about her early days in the city, Ankita who started off with a talent hunt recalled, "I'm a spiritual person and someone told me that if you want to stay in Mumbai forever you should visit Mumbai devi temple. That's exactly what I did, I visited with my entire family and took darshan of Mumbai devi ma and here I am today!" Moving on to memories of her first home in Mumbai she shared, "Zee cine stars ki khoj had just ended and I was searching for a home in Lokhandwala. Finally I found one in a building near Swami Samarth Nagar and I shifted there, it was a small studio apartment with one bedroom, hall and kitchen. I used to live alone but that's where I started my journey of being Ankita Lokhande."

Also Read: Exclusive video: Here's why Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift

Opening up about her favourite studios in the city, where she has most memories, Ankita said, "Killick Nixon studios, I shot 'Pavitra Rishta' there for six years. Of course there's Film city where I love to shoot and Yashraj studios where I've done a lot of award functions."

The actress went on to share much more about her love for the city, including why Juhu beach is special to her. Find out what is her favourite thing to do on the beach.

Watch video to know more!