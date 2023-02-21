Exclusive video: Here's why Jannat Zubair Rahmani wants to collaborate with Taylor Swift

Jannat's song 'Babu Shona Mona' has just released

Jannat/Instagram

Actress, singer and social media influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani who has just released her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' sung and curated by her, says she dreams of a collaboration with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Jannat said, "I love Taylor Swift's songs and I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to collaborate with her because she's a different league. You have to dream big!"

The actress is also known for her travel posts and when quizzed about the places on her priority list for 2023 she said, "I'm planning to go to Singapore, I love the city light vibe, just like Dubai."

Moving on to why she decided to release her latest single 'Babu Shona Mona' without a video she told mid-day.com, "We had a lot of change in plans because the song was recorded last year in march 2022. Things got delayed and we decided not to do a video and just release the audio first. Making a video would take another 4-5 months. My dad suggested that since it's a breakup song, we should release it around Valentine's Day. Then we got to know that a lot of songs were releasing on Valentine's Day and we assumed it would be busy. We released the song a few days after Valentine's... by then some people would suffer from broken hearts."

Jannat goes on to say that she has achieved all that she dreamed of, "I started off with acting and did a dance reality show when I was 10 or 11 years old where I was the first runner up. I did a film and a stunt based reality show which I never thought I would be part of! Now I'm into singing and I think that's a lot."