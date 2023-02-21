Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Here's how Jannat Zubair Rahmani bonded with Shraddha Kapoor, how Shah Rukh Khan inspired her

Updated on: 21 February,2023 11:10 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Jannat's song 'Babu Shona Mona' has just released

Here's how Jannat Zubair Rahmani bonded with Shraddha Kapoor, how Shah Rukh Khan inspired her

Jannat/Instagram


Jannat Zubair Rahmani's 'Babu Shona Mona' sung and curated by her, has just released and the actress got into conversation with mid-day.com about her latest venture. Speaking about the number she said, "The love for music and singing always existed. I used to hum songs and my dad would say I sing well and should give singing a shot. I've always been shy when it came to singing so I was nervous while releasing my first song 'Ishq Farzi' in 2019. I can act in front of 500 people but singing is so difficult even in front of one person. I took a sabbatical in between but now 'Babu Shona Mona' is out and people are liking it, I hope the next song comes out quickly."




Jannat who is also a social media influencer has been sharing a lot of fun videos with Shraddha Kapoor and fans are loving their bond. Opening up about how she grew close to Shraddha, the actress took a trip down memory lane. "Shraddha di and I met during 'Luv Ka The End' her debut film back in 2010 or 2011. I played her younger sister in the film. I remember my first meeting with her at YRF studios and I didn't know her because I was young and it was her debut film," recalls Jannat. She adds that Shraddha has always been warm and kind.


Moving on to celebrities who inspire her, the actress-singer said, "Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made superstar. His achievements are innumerable and our industry is known by his name in so many countries. I don't think anyone can achieve that kind of stardom in the coming years."

