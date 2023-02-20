Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Housewife falls for ‘like-and-earn’ scam, duped of Rs 10 lakh
Missing MBBS student case: Police are planting evidence, says accused family
Mumbai: Not paid for 3 months, cop takes troubles to police chat groups
Mumbai: We need civic-run CBSE schools too, say Deonar residents
Mumbai: Our parks are not for parking, say Juhu residents

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive video Smriti Mundhra on how Shah Rukh Khan almost wasnt part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Exclusive video! Smriti Mundhra on how Shah Rukh Khan almost wasn't part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Updated on: 20 February,2023 03:59 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Smriti Mundhra joined mid-day.com for a conversation

Exclusive video! Smriti Mundhra on how Shah Rukh Khan almost wasn't part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

DDLJ


Smriti Mundhra, director of 'The Romantics' a series that celebrates the glorious history of Yash Raj Films (YRF), recently joined mid-day.com for a conversation. Among the many surprising revelations in the series was the story of how Shah Rukh Khan almost wasn't part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and had to be convinced to do a romantic film. 


Also Read: How Raj from 'DDLJ' shaped Ranbir Kapoor as a romantic hero



Smriti said, "Sometimes we take for granted, how these films come together. Hearing about the intentionality of all those decisions was really interesting. From Yash Chopra taking Amitabh Bachchan from a 'Deewar' to 'Kabhi Kabhie' to a similar thing happening with Shah Rukh Khan between 'Darr and DDLJ' and later Saif Ali Khan's rise as a multiplex idol. It's interesting because one would have never thought of those influences on peoples careers. There are a lot of things like that I found interesting."


Also Read: Exclusive video! Shiv Thakare: Archana Gautam is a Kolhapuri mirchi, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a tigress

Interestingly YRF changed the way weddings are seen in India, with the influence of popular culture and Smriti's series has Yash Chopra's own wedding footage. "It was incredible because when we watched that footage even I couldn't believe that we would be able to use that. Seeing all the stars and guessing who is who! The first thing after conceptualising this project was, I knew in order to do justice I would need access not only to the film and music but as much behind the scenes material as possible. The first place I went to was YRF and tried to get their blessings for this project. Thankfully they were excited and accommodating, they opened up the archives."

Watch video to know more!

Are you excited for Love Again starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan?
Shah Rukh Khan kajol dilwale dulhania le jayenge bollywood yash raj films

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK