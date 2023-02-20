Exclusive video! Shiv Thakare: Archana Gautam is a Kolhapuri mirchi, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a tigress

Shiv Thakare got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com

Shiv Thakare/Raj M Patil

Shiv Thakare, the first runner up on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' recently got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com where he spoke about his fellow contestants. Starting with his mandli gang members and best friend MC Stan he said, "MC Stan and I started out with a fight because of some misunderstanding. Later we started spending time together and I understood his nature. We got attached emotionally and our bond became so strong that we were willing to do anything for each other. He was happy for me saying that Shiv deserves the trophy, which is a big thing."

Speaking about his bond with filmmaker Sajid Khan and the others he said, "It hurt my heart when Abdu Rozik cried. I used to chat with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and then she had an emotional breakdown but she stood by my side when required. Sumbul entered our group because of Sajid sir and then we realised she would pamper us even though she was the younger one. I didn't know the audience would like our bond because we didn't plan these things for the camera."

Meanwhile when asked to describe the others, including Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, with whom he had altercations, Shiv said, "Abdu is a wagh (tiger), Sajid sir is a normal person, even during the weekend he would dress simple. Archana is a tikhat (spicy) Kolhapuri mirchi, Priyanka is a tigress, Sumbul is a bubbly and young fairy."

Shiv also said that he is grateful to his Marathi audience who has supported him right since the beginning. He said, "'m extremely grateful because I got support all over the country later but it was Maharashtra's audience that supported me during my initial journey. Your Marathi man, now has a family all over the country."

