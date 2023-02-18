Breaking News
Exclusive video! Ankita Lokhande on people's perception of her: I'm not rude I am honest

Updated on: 18 February,2023 06:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Ankita's film 'The Last Coffee' has just released

Ankita Lokhande/Instagram


Ankita Lokhande whose film 'The Last Coffee' has just released got into a candid conversation with mid-day.com. In an earlier interview with us, husband Vicky Jain had said that Ankita isn't the type to butter up people or attend every film party, to get work. Agreeing with him and speaking about people perception of her, the actress said, "I am what I am, either I like you and if I don't there has to be a good reason. I can see when people are fake and if they are trying to impress me they should not do that. I make relationships with a lot of honestly and give it my all. I am upfront and will tell you what I don't like."


In today's times where networking is important, does she feel it could work against her? "I know people are scared to talk to me but this is how I am. I'm not rude to people I am honest with them. If their hair colour is not looking nice I will say 'It's not suiting you.' Does that mean I'm rude? No! I also give ideas about what one should try. People take it in the wrong way. I don't say things to intentionally hurt people, I just say what I feel. Afterwards, I think that people don't understand me."



Speaking about her recently released film the actress added, "I really liked the title 'The Last Coffee,' you feel that there is something intense in it. I always wanted to do something related to romance because that's the kind of person I am. I am a 90s Bollywood heroine who feels love every moment. I'm not filmy, I'm real but I love romance."

