Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Exclusive video Bigg Boss 16s Shiv Thakare on plans for his big screen debut

Exclusive video! Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare on plans for his big screen debut

Updated on: 18 February,2023 05:58 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shiv was one of the most popular contestants on Salman Khan's reality show

Exclusive video! Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare on plans for his big screen debut

Shiv Thakare/Raj M Patil


One of the most popular contestant's on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16,' Shiv Thakare caught up with mid-day.com for a candid chat. The reality show star who had always maintained that a film debut is his biggest dream, while speaking about his plans said, "Atleast I know that some avenues have opened up for me. I can speak and message people now, after Bigg Boss. I want to work on myself and polish my skills so that I'm deserving of a film and people say 'Shiv Thakare was perfect for this role."


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Shiv Thakare: I have always enjoyed life be it flirting with girls in college or getting into fights



According to news reports, Shiv could be seen in some other big reality shows including Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' Reacting to the same he said, "I will balance reality shows and films. The big change is that six months to a year ago, I was not even getting work. Now that I'm getting work I want to live in the moment."


Speaking about how people back home in Amravati reacted to him making it as the first runner up on 'Bigg Boss 16' Shiv replied, "My life has surely changed, people on social media are looking at me differently. People are not just approaching me for photos but they express sentiments as if I am a member of their family. They speak from the heart when they say, 'Dada (brother) when we saw you in the finale we felt this and that.' It's fun that they love me with all their heart. Some people get emotional, be it youngsters or older people. When I see them get overexcited I feel that Bappa has given me so much."

Watch video to know more!

Are you happy with MC Stan`s win on Bigg Boss 16?
Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan colors tv bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK