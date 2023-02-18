Exclusive video! Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare on plans for his big screen debut

Shiv was one of the most popular contestants on Salman Khan's reality show

Shiv Thakare/Raj M Patil

One of the most popular contestant's on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16,' Shiv Thakare caught up with mid-day.com for a candid chat. The reality show star who had always maintained that a film debut is his biggest dream, while speaking about his plans said, "Atleast I know that some avenues have opened up for me. I can speak and message people now, after Bigg Boss. I want to work on myself and polish my skills so that I'm deserving of a film and people say 'Shiv Thakare was perfect for this role."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Shiv Thakare: I have always enjoyed life be it flirting with girls in college or getting into fights

According to news reports, Shiv could be seen in some other big reality shows including Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' Reacting to the same he said, "I will balance reality shows and films. The big change is that six months to a year ago, I was not even getting work. Now that I'm getting work I want to live in the moment."

Speaking about how people back home in Amravati reacted to him making it as the first runner up on 'Bigg Boss 16' Shiv replied, "My life has surely changed, people on social media are looking at me differently. People are not just approaching me for photos but they express sentiments as if I am a member of their family. They speak from the heart when they say, 'Dada (brother) when we saw you in the finale we felt this and that.' It's fun that they love me with all their heart. Some people get emotional, be it youngsters or older people. When I see them get overexcited I feel that Bappa has given me so much."

Watch video to know more!