Mumbai Meri Jaan! Renuka Shahane: An old lady was happy to see me alive

Renuka takes a walk down memory lane

Renuka Shahane

On the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' actress Renuka Shahane shares memories of growing up in Dadar's Shivaji Park, her favourite restaurants back then, how BEST bus drivers were her silent warriors and much more.

Renuka also shared an interesting memory after she shot to fame with the Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Mohnish Bahl co-starrer 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun!' She recalled, "People would recognise and approach me for autographs because back then it wasn't easy to come by celebrities. So when people saw one it took them a while to guess is it really her? One does look very different onscreen and offscreen. Most people were very polite in asking for autographs, now they ask for selfies. We would give autographs on napkins, sometimes on hands but they never overstepped, it was always warm and polite. I used to move around without any issue in Mumbai because I can't possibly not, it's the place where I have grown up it would be ridiculous to cloister myself away from people."

Moving on to a hilarious incident where fans believe she is Pooja in real life too she said, "There was an old lady who was brought by her family, to my house at Shivaji Park, late at night. The old lady touched my face and was so happy to see me alive. She had tears in her eyes and that made me so emotional. From little children to old people, everyone had loved the film so much and they were shocked by my death that some of them had to meet me in person to overcome that trauma. They had to be assured things are okay and I am alive. Another time I was travelling to Germany and we had a stopover at Amsterdam. At the coffee shop the lady recognised me from 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun!' and didn't charge for the coffee."

