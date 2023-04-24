Raj Khatri joins mid-day.com's special series BTS Stars

Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'

Listen to this article BTS Stars: Raj Khatri reveals how Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' poster was planned x 00:00

Raj Khatri, creative head at Ma+Th, joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The name behind posters of films like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter,' Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani,' Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' he spills the beans on how they were created. The first look poster shows Ram Charan wearing glares while sitting on a bike.

Speaking about Ram Charan's first look for 'Game Changer' that had a grand unveiling on the actor's birthday he said, "We have been working with Shankar sir (director) since 2021. At that point of time the movie was not titled yet, it was called RC 15 which was Ram Charan's fifteenth production. We went to Hyderabad and shot the first look with the actors. Sir had the film's name in place during his birthday so that's when we designed the title. He wanted a dynamic and cool look because this is his next film after 'RRR.' They wanted to present him in a contemporary look so the colours are very English."

Moving on to how the industry has changed in the past few years, Khatri said, "I'll complete two decades in the next two years. I started off in my early 20s and now I'm in my 40s. Movie posters have changed a lot. Back then it was just the big faces, title and a scene from the film, which is still prevalent but today the audience is exposed to so much international content on every platform that you have to always up the game and it always my team and me to always push the envelope."

Watch the video to know more!

Also Read: Exclusive! 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' s Bhumika Chawla recalls her 'penthouse on Carter Road' dreams as a newcomer